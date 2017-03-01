KIBAKI says he has speech difficulties after that surgery in South Africa - Don’t laugh at me!

Former President Mwai Kibaki has for the first opened about his health saying he has been suffering from a throat related illness.





Speaking at Nanyuki Sports Club on Saturday when he was drumming support for Nderitu Muriithi’s Laikipia gubernatorial bid and his running mate, Kimani Mwaniki, Kibaki said he has been experiencing speech difficulties since the day he was hospitalized in South Africa.





"I have a problem here that is why my voice is so low. It is good to talk the truth because there is nothing to hide," said Kibaki.





Despite his health, Kibaki said he is ready to go anywhere in the country he is needed.





Last year, Kibaki was flown to South Africa for specialized treatment after he reportedly suffered a stroke.





Muriithi is a nephew to Kibaki and was Laikipia West MP and Industrialisation Assistant Minister, while Mwaniki was the County Secretary before he was sacked last year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST