KIBAKI returns to politics and the campaign trail and reveals who he will support in August

Retired President Mwai Kibaki has rooted for his nephew - Nderitu Muriithi - to be the next Governor of Laikipia County.





Kibaki, who was the chief guest during the launch of Nderitu’s manifesto and campaign over the weekend, urged residents of Laikipia to return the favour by voting for his nephew.





The jovial Kibaki addressed residents in Nanyuki and Nyahururu as he urged them to vote wisely for leaders who would bring development to the County, saying his nephew Nderitu was development oriented.





Nderitu thanked the retired President for his endorsement and blessings and exuded confidence of winning the August 8th election.





“This was a very special circumstance. As an aspirant, it is encouraging to seek advice and support from former President Mwai Kibaki,” said Muriithi.





Muriithi is the son of late Philip Muriithi Kibaki, the elder brother of Mwai Kibaki.



