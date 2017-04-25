KHALWALE congratulates RAILA for nullifying Busia ODM nominations! It was open thuggery

Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has congratulated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party ODM, for nullifying ODM nominations in Busia County.





Thursday ‘s ODM nominations in Busia county were nullified by ODM’s National Elections Board over massive irregularities.





Busia Governo r Sospeter Ojaamong' and Funyula MP , Paul Otouma , were facing each other.





Ojaamong ' had emerged the winner with 92,358 votes against his challenger Otuoma's 63,752 votes, when complaints emerged, forcing the Judith Pareno -led Board to intervene .





'In view of the above reasons, the Board has made a decision to nullify the Busia gubernatorial nomination results and ordered a repeat exercise on Tuesday 25th April 2017 ,'' Pareno said in a statement.



Khalwale thanked ODM leaders for allowing democracy to prevail.





''Congratulations @ TheODMparty for canceling those controversial Busia Gubernatorial nomination results,'' Khalwale wrote.





H e said ODM set precedent in nominations and urged all National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliate parties to learn from ODM when conducting nominations.



