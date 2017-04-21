KETER tells RUTO to resign for spoiling JUBILEE PARTY nominations in RIFT VALLEY.

Friday April 21,2017- Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, has asked Deputy President William Ruto and his staff to resign for spoiling Jubilee Party nominations in Rift Valley.





Speaking on Friday, Keter said Ruto is spoiling Jubilee nominations in Rift Valley by delaying the delivery of election materials.





The exercise did not kick off in most polling stations in time despite voters queuing from as early as 3 am to cast their ballot.





“We demand that they leave office for interfering with Jubilee Party affairs,” said Keter.





The outspoken lawmaker said the Jubilee nominations need to be free from any form of influence by government officials.





"We want a free, fair and democratic process, so that we can have leaders that we want," said Keter.





The MP was accompanied by Governor Jackson Mandago and a section of Uasin Gishu aspirants.



