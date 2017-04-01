Kenyatta University student who killed his LOVER and kept her body in fridge arrested (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 07:02

Monday, April 10, 2017 - Police have arrested a student from Kenyatta University who is reported to have killed his girlfriend in Kahawa Wendani.


The dismembered body of Irene Kananu Maitethia was discovered in her house, with some body parts stuffed in the fridge on 30th March.

His boyfriend was arrested in Mombasa with Irene’s ATMs and other documents making him the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno