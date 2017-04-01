Kenyans troll DENNIS OKARI after he did this during KEN MIJUNGU’s wedding.

SIR PETER KARANJA 04:20

NTV investigative reporter, Dennis Okari, was among those who were invited to witness popular anchor Ken Mijungu walking down the aisle with his long-time girlfriend.

 In-fact, Okari was among the groosmen and he looked lively during the wedding.

 Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) expected Okari to avoid any wedding ceremony after his much publicized flopped marriage but he was there lively and smiling for the cameras.

 Okari’s presence at Mijungu’s wedding  elicited mixed reactions on twitter.

 As usual, it’s never a dull day on twitter.

 See what this guy posted after a photo of Okari at Mijungu's wedding emerged  and the reaction that followed




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno