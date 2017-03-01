Kenyan man burns down house after second wife refused to welcome first wife (VIDEO)

A middle aged man is on the run after he razed down his house over a domestic dispute with his two wives in Gakongoro village, Embu County.





The man who has been identified as Mugendi Murithi set his house on fire after his second wife refused to welcome back his first wife.





The first wife had gone to visit her parents only to find another woman in their matrimonial home when she returned.





Apparently, Murithi ruled that the first wife will stay at the house and then relocate the second wife to Mbuvori shopping center but she refused and declined to leave.





That is when the 37-year old man went berserk set the house on fire and proceeded to attack his father injuring him on the face before taking off as villagers bayed for his blood.





Embu North OCPD, Mark Wanjala, confirmed the incident and said that they are in pursuit of the suspect who faces assault and arson charges.





Watch the video report courtesy of Citizen TV.



