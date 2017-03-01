KDF soldier allegedly captured by AL SHABAAB begs President UHURU for help! VIDEO

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - The video posted on Youtube shows a man alleged to be one of the Kenyan soldiers allegedly captured by Al Shabaab in the El-Adde attack pleading for President Uhuru’s help.





The man, who identifies himself as David Ngugi Wataari, has a damaged eye and is in military gear.





He begs President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret, Governors and other leaders to help secure his release.





"Mimi ni mzaliwa Kiambu County . Nakuja mbele zenu nikiomba usaidizi. Mwaka uliopita tulipigana na al shabaab El Adde na jeshi la Kenya tulilemewa na kuzindiwa nguvu," he said.





(I am from Kiambu...I am asking for your help. Last year we fought al Shabaab in El Adde but we were overpowered.)





Watch the video below.



