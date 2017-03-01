KALONZO’s tongue slips again & reveals some secrets that may split NASA in favour of UHURU

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has supported calls by National Assembly Minority Leader, Francis Nyenze, that the National Super Alliance (NASA) should name its Presidential candidate as soon as possible.





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo also defended Nyenze for asking former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to honour the 2013 pre-election agreement and leave the NASA ticket to him.





He said it was time the former PM respected the MoU and stepped down in his favour for the NASA flag bearer.





Kalonzo told those vilifying Nyenze for demanding that he be named the NASA flag bearer or Wiper will bolt out of NASA to forgive him instead.





“Nyenze is within his constitutional right to make any pronouncement and should not be vilified for airing his opinion. After all, other leaders have made similar statements,” Kalonzo said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST