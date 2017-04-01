KALONZO’s man tells RAILA not to cry if rigged by UHURU in August - You rigged OTUOMA

A former aide to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has criticized ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, over flawed ODM nominations in Busia County.





On Friday, Funyula MP, Paul Otuoma, beat Governor Sospeter Ojaamong with a big margin but Ojaamong was declared the winner by the ODM election board officials.





Now millions of Kenyans led by Kalonzo’s former personal assistant, Benji Ndolo have castigated Raila Odinga for allowing rigging in ODM.





Benji told Raila Odinga that if he allows Ojaamong to carry the ODM flag in Busia County, then he should not cry foul when he is rigged by Jubilee operatives during the August 8th presidential election.





“Busia Gov Ojaamong has rigged in broad daylight n prob printed those fake newspapers yest. If Raila allows it, no crying Rigging in August,” Ndolo said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST