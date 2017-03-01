KALONZO’s confidante blasts RAILA ODINGA for giving his friends direct nominations.

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - A close confidante of Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has launched scathing attacks at ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for issuing direct ODM tickets to some party aspirants.





Addressing the press on Wednesday , Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, said the move to issue direct party tickets undermines democracy.





Nyenze also said the move automatically killed a plan to have a joint nomination in most parts of the country, as the National Super Alliance ( NASA ).





The lawmaker who also doubles as Minority Leader in Parliament said it would now be impossible for the NASA member parties to resolve having joint nominations since ODM already issued out nomination certificates to some of its candidates.





"Direct nominations undermine democracy. We were planning of having direct nominations but it will now be impossible,'' Nyenze said.





