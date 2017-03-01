KALONZO tones down on his ambitions after RAILA’s warning - UHURU will commit suicide

It appears former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka heeded former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s stern warning against him over threats on the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket.





This is after he toned down on his Presidential ambitions following Raila Odinga’s warning for him not to dictate to other co-principals to step down in his favour.





Speaking at the Wiper Headquarters in Nairobi, Kalonzo backed down on his demands to be named the NASA flag bearer.





He also dismissed the ongoing works by the committee mandated to name the candidate saying the decision on who will fly the NASA flag lies squarely among the 4 principals.





He dismissed the allegations of there being rifts in NASA saying the opposition coalition is intact and that what they have is healthy deliberations which are inevitable in the formation of any coalition world over.





“We are working on the winning strategy that will take Jubilee home,” Kalonzo said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST