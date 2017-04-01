KALONZO says they failed to agree with RAILA ODINGA over NASA flag bearer - He must respect me!

Monday April 10,2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said NASA principals are yet to agree on who will fly the NASA presidential flag bearer to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





Addressing a rally in Kanamai Majengo in Kilifi after opening a Wiper Party office, Kalonzo said that all the four NASA principals arrived at Vipingo Resort on Saturday night but the talks never bore fruits.





Mr Musyoka asked Kenyans to wait a little longer to know the coalition's flag bearer.





"We had a meeting with my colleagues at...



