KALONZO reveals why NYENZE made the silly statement that he may join UHURU/ RUTO

Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed claims that he will leave the opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA), if he is not picked as its presidential candidate.





Speaking at Wiper Democratic Movement headquarters in Nairobi on Friday , Kalonzo said what National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze said should be respected and taken as a personal statement.





Kalonzo said Mr Nyenze later confided in him that he made his utterances after he was provoked by Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo.





"Anybody talking of bolting or leaving the party (NASA) look at them. They are saboteurs, distractors and negative forces," Kalonzo said.





He said Nyenze has a right of drumming support for Kalonzo’s presidency since he is a Wiper party member.





“Do you expect Raila Odinga to drum support for my presidential bid?” he posed





He concluded by urging Kenyans to be patient as NASA finalizes the process of settling on a presidential flag-bearer.





