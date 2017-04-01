KALONZO reveals the news of NASA Presidential candidate after meeting and UHURU is not happy

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) is closer to getting a joint Presidential candidate that will face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot during the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also the Wiper Party leader and NASA co-principal.





Speaking after the Sunday meeting, Kalonzo said that he and his friends - Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula - have made progress in their search for a joint Presidential candidate.





The former VP noted that the ...



