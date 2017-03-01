KALONZO is using his foot soldiers to destroy NASA from within for UHURU’s advantage – MUTHAMA

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has expressed fears that Wiper Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, might be using his foot soldiers to destroy the National Super Alliance (NASA).





On Wednesday , Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, said Kalonzo was not ready to play second fiddle to anyone, dismissing the NASA technical committee of experts as compromised.





But in a tough rejoinder, Muthama denounced Nyenze’s statement and said NASA is bigger than Nyenze and Kalonzo.





“It's his constitutional right to say what he wants as long as he is not breaking the law. But it should be clear NASA is bigger than Nyenze,” said Muthama.





On Nyenze's claim to be speaking for Kalonzo and Wiper, Muthama retorted, “Then it's up to Kalonzo to confirm. For Wiper, I have stated we are in NASA.”





He said Kalonzo should confirm or deny the claim that he is ditching Wiper for Jubilee Party.





