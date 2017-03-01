KALONZO is ready to die with RAILA, WETANGULA and MUDAVADI - I cannot abandon NASA.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said that he is in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay and he is not going anywhere.





Speaking in Wajir on Saturday , Kalonzo who had earlier threatened to ditch NASA said he is comfortable in NASA and he is not going anywhere.





Meanwhile, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has explained the reason why NASA was taking too long to name a flag bearer ahead of the August 8 th General Election .





Mudavadi said the alliance's strategy was to come up with a strong formation that will send President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, home in the forthcoming polls.





“We must be careful to ensure our lineup is viable and can oust the ruling Jubilee coalition,” he said in Migori over the weekend.





Mudavadi also maintained that all NASA principals must be ready to sacrifice to ensure they have a strong and viable combination to oust Uhuru and Ruto in August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST