KALONZO is gone as Mt. Kenya officially lure him to join Jubilee - You belong with UHURU not RAILA

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka could be headed to the ruling Jubilee even as he maintains he is in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to stay.





This is after Mt. Kenya leaders officially asked him to ditch the Opposition and join Jubilee ahead of the August 8th General Election.





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s emissaries from Embu led by Runyenjes MP, Cecily Mbarire, asked Kalonzo to join the Government side in order to safeguard his political future saying he was wasting his time with a former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is a perennial election loser.





They warned Kalonzo that he risked sinking into political oblivion if he spent another five years in the Opposition.





They urged the Wiper Party leader to read the writing on the wall and join Uhuru/ Ruto as it is obvious the NASA flag bearer would be Raila Odinga and not him.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Embu Speaker, Kariuki Mate, who said the former VP was wasting his time in NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST