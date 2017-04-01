KALONZO is a better President than RAILA ODINGA - Opinion Poll (MUTAHI NGUNYI)

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - An online opinion poll conducted by a prominent political analyst shows that majority of Kenyans trust Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, with the Presidency than ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





According to the poll which was conducted by renowned political analyst , Mutahi Ngunyi, 44 percent of Kenyans think Kalonzo can be a better President than the octogenarian - Raila Odinga.





In the poll, Mutahi had asked whether Kenyans can...



