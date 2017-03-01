KALONZO is a betrayer, ATWOLI once said and revealed his dirty deals with MOI

Wiper leader and NASA co-principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, is under intense scrutiny after it emerged that he has made up his mind to go it alone in the August 8th General Elections.





This will deal the opposition a heavy blow and effectively hand over the victory to President Uhuru and DP, William Ruto.





However, Kalonzo has pulled such a move before which saw him nicknamed as ‘watermelon’ and ‘chameleon’ due to his unreliability.





In this video below, outspoken COTU chairman, Francis Atwoli, described the former Vice President as a ‘betrayer of social justice’ referring to his infamous shuttle diplomacy in 2011 where he was rallying African Countries to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC)





Watch the video below.



