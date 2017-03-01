KALONZO is being tempted by the devil to leave NASA to UHURU’s advantage - KHALWALE

Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has claimed that Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is being tempted by the devil to leave the National Super Alliance (NASA).





On Wednesday, Kalonzo through leader of Minority in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, threatened to leave the National Super Alliance (NASA) if he is not named the coalition’s presidential candidate.





Speaking on Thursday, Khalwale who claims to know Kalonzo better than anyone else faulted Nyenze’s announcement saying that Kalonzo was still in NASA.





Khalwale further claimed that he was sure that Kalonzo would not fall to the temptations of the devil and leave NASA.





"I've worked closely with Kalonzo Musyoka in CORD for 4 years plus. He puts Kenya before himself and won't succumb to satanic temptations to bolt from NASA,” said Khalwale.





But in a telephone interview on Thursday , Nyenze claimed that Kalonzo has maintained that he will leave NASA if he is not named the coalition‘s presidential flag bearer.





The Kenyan DAILY POST