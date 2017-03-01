KALONZO denies reports that that have agreed RAILA will carry the NASA presidential flag

Friday April 7, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has dismissed reports that the National Super Alliance (NASA) had identified a presidential candidate who will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





On Thursday , one local daily intimated that NASA has identified ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the NASA presidential candidate and Kalonzo as his running mate.





But in a quick rejoinder, Kalonzo said the NASA leaders are yet to identify who will fly the presidential flag and termed the reports as malicious and ill-timed.





He said all the four principals will go to a treat this weekend to come up with the best candidate who will beat Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in August.





“We are yet to decide who will fly the NASA ticket. I want to urge my supporters to be patient as we discuss on the best candidate to challenge Uhuru in August,” Kalonzo said on Thursday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST