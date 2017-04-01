KALONZO demands for an apology from RAILA‘s ODM for saying RAILA will be NASA flag bearer.

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader , Kalonzo Musyoka, has demanded an apology from ODM Secretary General, Dr Agnes Zani, for saying that NASA co-principals had agreed that Raila Odinga will be the NASA presidential flag bearer in the August 8 th General Election.





On Tuesday , Zani issued a statement saying NASA principals had agreed that Raila Odinga will be NASA presidential candidate with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





Zani also said Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi will be..



