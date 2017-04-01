KALONZO confirms NYENZE is a Jubilee mole - He is working for UHURU/ RUTO to split NASA

Saturday April 29, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed a statement by National Assembly Minority Leader, Francis Nyenze, that Kambas got a raw deal in the just unveiled NASA lineup going to the August elections.





Speaking at a funeral in Kangundo, the Wiper Party Leader trashed Nyenze’s statement threatening to ditch NASA for Jubilee if he will not be Presidential candidate as utter nonsense, saying Wiper is in NASA to stay.





He asked the Kamba community to ignore Nyenze’s remarks with the contempt they deserve, saying the Minority Leader does not speak for the Kamba nation.





He accused him of working with Jubilee to split the Kamba votes to the disadvantage of NASA.





“You should ignore leaders who are being used by politicians from outside the region to split our votes in the August election. Nyenze does not speak for Kamba community and I am wondering who he is speaking for,” said Kalonzo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST