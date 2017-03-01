KALONZO agrees with RAILA ODINGA and indirectly admits that there was no MoU in 2013.

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he has decided to drop the idea of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sake of National Super Alliance (NASA) unity.





In an interview with a local daily, Kalonzo said that he has decided to drop the idea because there was a new entrant, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi.





Kalonzo who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said that the deal was not made public due to its “sensitivity”.





The Wiper boss also dismissed claims that Jubilee has paid him millions to leave NASA.



“I have heard claims that I have been paid millions by Jubilee to quit NASA. These are people who do not know me. Why is it that I attract such suspicions? I respect myself,” Kalonzo said.





He said those claims are being weaved by NASA leaders who want him to leave the coalition.





“They are in for a surprise because I am in NASA to stay,” the Wiper boss affirmed.





