KALONZO admits that NASA cannot beat UHURU/ RUTO in August! See the source of his fears

Thursday April 6, 2017 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has admitted that it would be very hard for the National Super Alliance (NASA) to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV, Kalonzo said without voter apathy in Central Kenya, it would be hard for NASA to dislodge Jubilee from power in August.





However, Kalonzo said if he is named the NASA presidential candidate, he can cause serious voter apathy in Central and Rift Valley regions therefore winning the election by a landslide.





Kalonzo also maintained that he is in NASA to stay and he will support whoever is named as the presidential flag bearer.





Meanwhile, there are rumours that NASA has named ODM party leader as the coalition’s presidential candidate who will face Uhuru in August.





Kalonzo has been named as Raila’s running mate. Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has been promised Prime Minister’s position while Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has been promised Speaker of National Assembly incase NASA forms the next Government.





The Kenyan DAILY POST