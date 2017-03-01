KABOGO’s opponents soil their pants as he brings out his armoured campaign vehicles (PHOTOs)

Friday, 07 April 2017 - Flamboyant Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, left tongues wagging after he unveiled his armoured campaign vehicles during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent tour of Kiambu.





Kabogo is said to have stepped out with the armoured cars to send a strong political statement to his opponents.





He is not joking this time round.





Even the President’s entourage was dwarfed by Kabogo’s armoured vehicles during the tour.





Check out the photos below.