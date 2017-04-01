KABOGO speaks about ‘selling illegal drugs’ and fires warning shot at WAITITU - VIDEO

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - Kiambu Governor, William Kabago, has rubbished accusations that he is using ‘dirty’ money to finance his campaigns.





Kabago faces competition from Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, and Rev David Ngari of the infamous Ekeza Sacco that is turning out to be a scam.





Speaking at a rally in Thika, Kabogo wondered why some people only accuse him of dealing drugs when elections are around the corner.





He vowed to give his opponents a run for their money and oozed confidence that he will be re-elected.





‘Nitawapleka Kama baiskeli ya wizi’, Kabogo said as he mocked his opponents claiming they have ganged up to assassinate his character and they have nothing to offer.





Watch the video below in Gikuyu courtesy of Inooro TV.



