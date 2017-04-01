KABOGO claims it is RUTO who will rigged him in Kiambu because of his 2022 Presidential ambitions

Friday April 28, 2017 - Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has sensationally claimed that it is Deputy President William Ruto who plotted his downfall in Kiambu County.





During the just concluded Jubilee Party primaries, Kabogo was trounced by Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, who is likely the next Governor of the expansive and rich County.





Following the loss, Kabogo claimed that ‘someone’ in Jubilee schemed his downfall in the Kiambu nominations.





“I am a threat to someone” he said and added that Ruto and JP election officials did not address his concerns on planned nominations malpractices.





Last year, Kabogo sparked off a debate in Jubilee following his remarks that the vote-rich Mt Kenya region will not automatically back Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.





These remarks are said to have aggrieved Ruto and his machinery and that is why he plotted his downfall since he saw him as a threat to his 2022 presidential bid.





When contacted, Ruto’s office remained mum on the issue.





