JULIE GICHURU has a powerful message to Kenyans ahead of the elections! A Must Watch

JULIE GICHURU has a powerful message to Kenyans ahead of the elections!

Celebrated media personality, Julie Gichuru, has urged Kenyans to foster peace during and after the General Elections in an emotional video she uploaded on You Tube.

Julie says she was compelled to speak out against violence after she stumbled upon a tweet calling for Kenyans to go the ‘Rwanda way’ in the upcoming elections.

She also called upon the Government to nip incitement in the bud before it gets out of hand as she took time to narrate what exactly happened in Rwanda in 1994 where over 800,000 people were killed.

