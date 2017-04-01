Juicy PHOTOs of PESH, the KAMBA socialite who’s rotting in a Ghanaian Prison after being caught with drugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 04:11

Monday, 10 April 2017 - Her name is Pesh, once popular Kamba socialite who is rotting in a Ghanian prison after she was arrested with drugs.

Pesh was invited to Ghana by her West African sponsor who introduced her to drugs.


She was arrested in a Ghanaian airport transporting the drugs.

See how she used to drive men crazy with her goodies back then in the next page.

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno