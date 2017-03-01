Jubilee MPs unhappy with UHURU for targeting JOHO’s fake certificates - We are the next target

Thursday April 6, 2017 - A section of Members of Parliament allied to the Jubilee Party are reportedly unhappy with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s continued war against Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho over his alleged fake academic papers.





This is after it emerged that war has opened a Pandora ’s Box to a number of politicians who don’t have straight papers.





Some Jubilee MPs were heard complaining that the Uhuru-Joho war has thrust them into the limelight with their certificates now being scrutinized as well.





They claimed that the extra-scrutiny of certificates announced by the Education Ministry and the electoral body after Joho’s debacle has left many of them, both from Jubilee and the Opposition, worried.





Many MPs with questionable academic qualifications are now said to be reconsidering their move, with some planning to make a U-turn





The Kenyan DAILY POST