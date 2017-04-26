JUBILEE is as good as dead in NYAMIRA and KISII – See how OBURE damaged UHURU completely.

Wednesday April 26,2017- President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s re-election bid in August has been dealt a huge blow in Gusii land after Jubilee Party officials conducted a shambolic nominations in Nyamira and Kisii counties.





In a shocking twist of events, Jubilee Party officials locked many aspirants from participating in the nominations that were scheduled on Wednesday where incumbent MPs were given direct Jubilee Party tickets.





The Jubilee tickets were dished out by Kisii Senator Chris Obure at night to individuals he had handpicked.





In Kisii gubernatorial race, Obure issued himself a direct ticket while Walter Nyambati was issued a ticket to vie for Nyamira gubernatorial seat.





In the Kisii senatorial race, Obure gave Charles Nyachae a direct ticket locking other senatorial aspirants who were seeking the Jubilee ticket.





Nyamira senatorial ticket was given to aging Joseph Kiangoi locking other youthful aspirants like Timothy Rioba who was seeking the JP ticket to vie for Nyamira senate seat.





Jubilee Party’s National Election Board (NEB) is yet to speak on the shambolic nominations in Kisii and Nyamira counties.



