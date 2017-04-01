JOSHUA KUTTUNY reveals how UHURU and RUTO made him loose his MP’s seat in 2013

Former Cherangany MP, Joshua Kuttuny, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyata and his Deputy William Ruto made him loose the seat in 2013.





In an interview with a local daily, Kuttuny said that he dedicated much of his time campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta at the expense of doing his own campaign.





“I lost in the last General Election because I failed to do serious campaigns in Cherangany and instead concentrated on national politics thinking that my constituents will understand and vote me as their MP for another term. Only to realise that my perception was wrong,” Kutunny said.





However, Kuttuny said he was glad that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the election by thrashing CORD leader, Raila Odinga, in a hotly contested poll.





“Though I lost my Cherangany seat, I am glad we clinched the Presidency despite President Uhuru and his deputy facing charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) also being perceived as the underdogs,” he said.





He concluded by saying that he doesn’t regret because President Uhuru Kenyatta won the Presidency showing that his effort was not lost.





