JOHO’s classmates from Serani Secondary defend the besieged Governor (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

It was a matter of when and not if comedians start milking Hassan Joho’s alleged KCSE certificate forgery allegations.





Joho was summoned by police to clear the air over an alleged KCSE certificate that has since been disowned by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC)





The examination body also said that Joho did not sit for the said exams at Serani Secondary School.





Comedy group, Propesa, have given this issue a comic treatment and it is hilarious.





Watch the video below.



