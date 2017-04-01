JOHO wins! UHURU eats humble pie and asks for forgiveness for lying against him but not his fans

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - For the second time, Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has been vindicated by Jubilee Government, specifically by his number one enemy - President Uhuru Kenyatta - over the lies peddled against him recently with regards to County allocations.





This is after Uhuru admitted that indeed Mombasa County received only sh16.4 billion from his Government and not sh40 billion as he had told Kenyans.





The President made an indirect apology to Joho on the newly launched website where the public can view the various achievements of his administration for the last four years.





According to..



