JOHO says RAILA is the best candidate to be the NASA flagbearer - KALONZO is a nobody!

Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has emphasized that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, is the best candidate in the National Super Alliance (NASA) to fly the coalition’s presidential ticket.





Speaking during a mammoth ODM rally held in Kibra, Nairobi, on Sunday , Joho said the NASA coalition should be represented by Raila Odinga, because he has more political support in the country .





''In my humble opinion, Raila Amollo Odinga is our best bet to send Jubilee home, ” said Joho.





Joho’s sentiment s were echoed by Mombasa Women R epresentative, Mishi Mboko , who said Raila Odinga is the only mature leader in opposition who can comfortably send Uhuru to Gatundu in August.





“We said it and we will continue saying that Raila Amolo Odinga is our candidate. He is the NASA candidate to send Uh uru home. ODM already chose him and we have no doubt that he is the best,'' Mboko said.



