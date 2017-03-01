JOHO releases a statement after someone shot his car in Migori! It was an assassination attempt

STATEMENT BY H.E HASSAN JOHO ON ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON ODM LEADERS IN MIGORI:





Earlier today, together with my delegation, we came under a brutal attack in Migori Town by people we have reason to believe were trained security officers in civilian attires.





The entire operation had all the markings of an assassination attempt which left one of our body guards shot and wounded in the leg and the vehicle in which I was riding hit with bullets at least two bullets.





We convey my best wishes for a full and speedy recovery to all those who were wounded in the attack. We deplore in the strongest possible terms this assassination attempt and demand prompt and transparent investigation in order to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.





We believe that the events of today are part of a growing pattern of the politically motivated attacks and intolerance that we have witnessed in recent days even though until today, those attacks have mostly been verbal. This pattern must be arrested before it escalates out of control.





Only thorough investigations and bringing of perpetrators to justice will save the situation. In the meantime, we appeal to the people of Migori to remain calm and be more steadfast in their support for and commitment to our party the Orange Development Movement.





H.E. ALI HASSAN JOHO

DEPUTY PARTY LEADER

ORANGE DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT