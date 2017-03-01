JOHO is useless and a nobody but UHURU has made him a hero - KALONZO MUSYOKA says.

Friday April 7,2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho can be defeated in the August 8 th election because he has mismanaged the County.





Speaking on Wednesday on Jeff Koinange Live on Citizen TV, Kalonzo said that Joho was beatable if President Uhuru Kenyatta did not interfere with Mombasa County politics.





“I was telling Joho he really needs to thank Uhuru and Jubilee for campaigning for him,” said Kalonzo.





Kalonzo said being a hero and winning an election are two different things.





The former Vice President said the rubber will meet the road when a stock on the mandate Joho was given is taken.





“See, it is one thing to be a superhero and quite another when it comes to your own constituency,” Kalonzo said.





“In this, Mombasa County taking stock of what you have done with the mandate that was given to you, that is where the rubber meets the road my friend,” Kalonzo told Jeff Koinange.





Kalonzo is supporting Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar, who is challenging Joho using the Wiper Party ticket.





The Kenyan DAILY POST