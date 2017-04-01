JOHO could be barred from contesting as RAILA summons him to face discipline over chaos

Sunday April 9, 2017 - Fiery Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, could be barred from contesting for governorship on an ODM party ticket.





This is after the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led party summoned him before the disciplinary committee to face disciplinary action over the chaos that erupted in Migori early this week at a function that he presided over.





Also summoned for disciplinary action over the same chaos that left Joho’s bodyguard shot and wounded are..



