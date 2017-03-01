JOHO apologizes for saying UHURU was trying to assassinate him when his car was shot in Migori

Tuesday April 4, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Ali Joho, has disowned a statement purported to have been authored by him following the violence that rocked an ODM rally in Migori County on Monday .





In the statement, Joho was quoted claiming that what happened in Migori County was a case of attempted assassination by trained people in civilian attire.





“This was an assassination attempt. I was the target, look at my vehicle. It will demonstrate to you what happened in Migori today,” Joho





But his aides have since dismissed the statement saying Joho did not utter such words and blamed some foolish ODM officials for issuing a fake statement.





Sources said it is ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, who issued this stupid statement.





Meanwhile reports indicate Joho and crew defied intelligence briefings that there were to be chaos in Migori County.





