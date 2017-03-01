JOHN CENA proposes to S£XY NIKKI live at Wrestlemania with a huge diamond ring.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - Wrestling fans got more than they bargained for during Sunday’s Wrestlemania 33 after John Cena proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella, in front of a packed house.





The legendary wrestler and movie star, 39, presented the Total Divas star, 33, with an eye-popping diamond ring in the middle of the ring right after the two won a tag team match in front of thousands of fans.





An ecstatic Bella said yes and proceeded to kiss the middle of the ring in what may be the most epic wedding proposal of all time.





Watch the video below.



