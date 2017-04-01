Jobs and Vacancies in Wananchi Group Nairobi

Wananchi Group (K) Ltd

Job Title: Sales Agent

Department: Sales and Marketing

Location: Nairobi

Employment Status / Type: Contract

Position Reporting to: Sales Team Leader

Manages Others: No

Job Purpose / Summary: The sales representative will work cooperatively with outside sales, other members of the distribution team, as well as the entire organization to grow existing customers, create new customers and meet or exceed monthly sales quotas at the appropriate gross margin while increasing customer satisfaction.

Key Roles:

· listening to customer requirements and presenting Products appropriately to make a sale;

· maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails;

· cold calling to arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business;

· responding to incoming email and phone enquiries;

· acting as a contact between Wananchi Group and its existing and potential markets;

· negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales;

· gathering market, Territory and prospective triple play customer information;

· Representing Wananchi Group at trade exhibitions and events under the guidance of HOD and or Team Leader..

· negotiating on price, costs, delivery and specifications with buyers and managers;

· challenging any objections with a view to getting the customer to buy;

· advising on forthcoming Zuku product developments and discussing special promotions;

· recording sales and order information and sending copies to the sales Leader , or entering into a computer system;

· reviewing your own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets;

· gaining a clear understanding of customers’ businesses and requirements;

· making accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations;

· feeding future buying trends back to the company for decision making purposes;

· Attending team meeting and sharing best practice with colleagues.

Skill & experience Required

· Higher Diploma or Bachelor Degree in Sales & Marketing

· Computer Literate

· 1 year plus in sales or customer service





How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to submit their application including a detailed CV,day time telephone contact to recruit@ke.wananchi.com with a subject line Sales Agents-Mombasa on or before 13th April 2017.

Wananchi Group is an equal opportunity employer and will offer competitive remuneration and benefits to the right candidate.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Note: Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.