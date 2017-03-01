JOB WELL DONE!!! Kenyans hail cop who executed the two suspected thugs in Eastleigh

Kenyans on social media have heaped praise on the flying squad officer caught on tape shooting suspected thugs in broad daylight in Eastleigh.





The plain clothe officer pumped bullets on the unarmed suspect from point blank range as people watched in shock.





Nairobi Police Commander, Japheth Koome, has since confirmed that the suspect was among the gang that killed two police officers in Kayole recently.





While human rights defenders have condemned this extra judicial killing, majority of Kenyans feel that the officer deserves a medal.





