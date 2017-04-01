JANET MBUGUA shakes her petite derriere at Citizen TV studio after quitting! VIDEO

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - S ultry and talented news anchor, Janet Mbugua, resigned from Citizen TV on Monday night after five years at the Royal Media Services owned station.





She announced her exit during the Monday special bulletin which she has been co-hosting with Hussein Mohamed.





She expressed gratitude to her loyal viewers and thanked her boss, Wachira Waruru as well as handed over to her replacement, Anne Kiguta.





The video below shows the moment she said goodbye to her colleagues and went on to show her other side hitherto unknown by shaking her petite behind.





Watch the clip below.



