JANET MBUGUA reveals why she resigned from Citizen TV and talks about her next move.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Sultry news anchor, Janet Mbugua, called it a day at Citizen TV on Monday ending her five year stint at Royal Media.





She announced her resignation after the Monday Special bulletin which she co-hosts with Hussein Mohamed.





While people have been speculating on her next move, she has addressed the speculations on her blog where she reveled that she wants to focus on raising her young family and pursue he personal projects.





She wrote:





“I happen to be a believer in doing what feels right when the moment feels right, as long as I’ve thoroughly thought it through, prayed, meditated and know that I can slee”p with a sense of conviction in my soul. I’m also deeply aware of how blessed and lucky I’ve been.





The opportunity to…



