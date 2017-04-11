JALANG’O joins JEFF KOINAGE at Royal Media from Radio Maisha after big money offer.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Renowned comedian-cum-radio presenter, Felix Odwuor, better known by his stage name Jalang'o, has been poached by Royal Media Services from Standard group owned - Radio Maisha.





This however doesn’t come as a surprise after the insanely hilarious comedian was named the most popular Radio Presenter in Kenya, ahead of Radio Africa duo - Maina Kageni and Shaffie Weru.





Radio Maisha were ready keep him at any cost but S.K Macharia flexed his financial muscle made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.





Jalas will co-host the breakfast show at Hot 96 alongside veteran award winning journalist, Jeff Koinage.





Hot 96 has been struggling and Royal Media hope by splashing the cash to bring Jalang’o on board, their fortunes will turn for the better.





This is a…



