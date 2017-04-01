JALANG’O dumps his Range Rover for this classy & expensive guzzler (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 13 April 2017 - Before Jalang’o got fame and money; he was just a hustler surviving in Nairobi doing manual jobs.





He was earning Sh 500 to act in high school set-books as he hustled his way up.





His breakthrough came when he started acting in Papa Shirandula and as they say, the rest is history.





Jalango is currently one of the highest paid entertainers in the Country.





After moving to Muthaiga, he has dumped his Range Rover for a Bentley.





