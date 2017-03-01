It’s over for UHURU as thousands defect from Jubilee to NASA and term his projects a hoax

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Thousands of residents of Trans Nzoia County have cut links with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and vowed to vote for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) during the August 8th General Election.





The over 5, 000 previous supporters of Uhuru accused the Jubilee Government of taking them for granted.





They faulted the Jubilee administration for hoodwinking them with power projects that have since been abandoned, saying the Government’s project is a hoax.





They accused Uhuru’s Government of propagating lies that several homes in rural areas had been connected with electricity yet there was nothing to be seen on the ground.





Led by village elder, Raphael Tarus, the angry residents protested against the Kenya Power for abandoning the electricity project initiated last July.





They have vowed to do a protest vote against Uhuru/ Ruto in the August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST