It is true! UHURU graduated from Amherst College in America and this is what he scored.

Following constant queries by Kenyans on Twitter, Amherst College came out to confirm that indeed Uhuru Kenyatta was their student until he graduated in 1985.





After allegations that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho faked his KCSE certificate, some Kenyans sought to know what Uhuru attained in college since he’s deemed to be behind Joho’s woes.





According to verified documents from the institution, Uhuru Kenyatta was a student at Amherst College between 1982 and 1985 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Economics and Political Science.